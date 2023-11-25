Uncertainty looms large over post-polls atmosphere: Speakers

Speakers at an event in Dhaka said people want a fair, impartial and competitive election, but it is crystal clear that another one-sided election is going to be hold.
Eventually, election will be held, but uncertainty looms large over what would happen after the election, they said.
Speakers made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Atmosphere of a fair, impartial and competitive election: Expectation, reality and responsibilities” in Dhaka on Saturday.
Non-government organisation the Hunger Project organised the event under the 'Voter Awareness and Active Citizenry' project.
Presiding over the event, former election commissioner M Sakhawat Hossain said, “We are going to see a unique election, and we are in a deep crisis now.”
“Election will be conducted anyhow, but what would happen after the polls, and I am doubtful about it,” he added.
The Hunger Project global vice chairman and country director Badiul Alam Majumder moderated the event.
He said incumbent government is determined to conduct the election within January, and it is crystal clear that another one-sided election is going to be held. And they have been calling the government to sit with the political parties for dialogue, he added.
Non-government organization Brotee chief executive officer Sharmeen Murshid said, “We are in a middle of uncertainty, and existence of nation depends on what the civil society can do to come out of this uncertainty.”
Dhaka University professor Robaet Ferdous said the governance by the discussion is the first line of political science, so dialogue must continue and there is no alternative to dialogue.
Voter Awareness and Active Citizenry project coordinator Dilip Kumar presented a keynote paper. He said, “If political parties can not come to a consensus, we may nationally march towards an extreme political violent situations, and the country may lead to an uncertain future and that none of us expect.”