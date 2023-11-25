Uncertainty looms large over post-polls atmosphere: Speakers

Speakers at an event in Dhaka said people want a fair, impartial and competitive election, but it is crystal clear that another one-sided election is going to be hold.

Eventually, election will be held, but uncertainty looms large over what would happen after the election, they said.

Speakers made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Atmosphere of a fair, impartial and competitive election: Expectation, reality and responsibilities” in Dhaka on Saturday.