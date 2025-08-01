Protesters continue Shahbagh blockade demanding implementation of July charter
A group of protesters identifying themselves as 'July fighters' continued their sit-in by blocking the capital’s Shahbagh intersection today, Friday demanding the implementation of the July Declaration and July Charter and their inclusion in permanent provisions.
The blockade at Shahbagh has been ongoing since 10:30 am yesterday. Vehicular movement remains suspended in Shahbagh area today like yesterday.
The programme began at 10:30 am yesterday, Thursday, under the banner of the July Martyrs’ Families and Injured July Fighters. Speaking to the demonstrators, it was learnt that the initiative was taken by a platform called the ‘July Joddha Sangsad’ (July Fighters’ Council).
The protesters were seen continuing their programme blocking the road amid rain and chanting slogans to press home their demands. They also set up barricades around the intersection, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.
The demonstrators said they were compelled to take to the streets as the July Charter had yet to be realised. Despite repeated calls, there has been no progress on the matter.
Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Khalid Mansur told Prothom Alo this morning that the demonstrators had remained on the street at the intersection all night. As of noon today, they were still there. They were seen continuing their protest despite the rain.
Around 6:30 pm yesterday, Masud Rana, chief organiser of the July Joddha Sangsad, said their programme would continue until the July Charter is officially declared.
From 11:00 am to 5:00 pm yesterday, a visit to Shahbagh and its surrounding areas revealed the public suffering caused by the programme.
Although today is the weekend and there is less pressure of office-bound commuters on the roads, those travelling through the area are facing difficulties due to the lack of transport.