Protesters continue Shahbagh blockade demanding implementation of July charter

A group of protesters identifying themselves as 'July fighters' continued their sit-in by blocking the capital’s Shahbagh intersection today, Friday demanding the implementation of the July Declaration and July Charter and their inclusion in permanent provisions.

The blockade at Shahbagh has been ongoing since 10:30 am yesterday. Vehicular movement remains suspended in Shahbagh area today like yesterday.

The programme began at 10:30 am yesterday, Thursday, under the banner of the July Martyrs’ Families and Injured July Fighters. Speaking to the demonstrators, it was learnt that the initiative was taken by a platform called the ‘July Joddha Sangsad’ (July Fighters’ Council).

The protesters were seen continuing their programme blocking the road amid rain and chanting slogans to press home their demands. They also set up barricades around the intersection, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.