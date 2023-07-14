DSCC fine 23 establishments in anti-Aedes drive

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has fined 23 establishments Tk 366,000 after finding Aedes mosquito larvae in those buildings, reports UNB.
In addition, special drives have been conducted in 76 educational institutions under the corporation to destroy breeding sites of Aedes mosquitoes.
The operation has also been extended at important government offices, the secretariat, mosques, community centres, graveyards and markets.
DSCC conducted the drives in Kalabagan, Lake Circus, Motijheel, Fakirapul, Lalbagh, Imamganj, Champatali, Wari, Khilgaon, Manda and Demra.
A total of 299 houses and establishments were inspected in Thursday's drive and 23 houses were fined Tk 366,000 in total.