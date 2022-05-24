City

Remove Sadarghat launch terminal from Lalkuthi: Taposh

DSCC mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and others in front of the Lalkuthi-Ruplal House in Dhaka on 23 May, 2022
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to remove the Sadarghat Launch Terminal from near the Lalkuthi-Ruplal House immediately to restore the heritage of Dhaka, reports UNB.

He made the call while speaking at a discussion after visiting the exhibition of project activities under Dhaka City Neighbourhood Upgrading Project (DCNUP) at Lalkuthi premises on Monday.

“Our Dhaka city got its shape on the bank of Buriganga River. Unfortunately, we do not see the river from this historic establishment (Lalkuthi-Ruplal House). Government and private organisations have occupied the small river. I urge the BIWTA to remove the part of the Sadarghat launch terminal which falls in the territory Lalkuthi-Ruplal House.”

Mentioning that this is high time to bring back the lost glory of Dhaka, Taposh said, “I was inspired to participate in the mayoral polls to bring back the lost heritage of Dhaka. However, it is a matter of sorrow, after the winning, I found that Lalkuthi-Ruplal House is not under the city corporation.”

“I agree with the demand of the panelists of today’s programme to include the historic establishment in the city corporation. We will recover and conserve it after the handover. We want to bring back the heritage of all the historical establishments of Dhaka,” he added.

