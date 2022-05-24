Remove Sadarghat launch terminal from Lalkuthi: Taposh

“Our Dhaka city got its shape on the bank of Buriganga River. Unfortunately, we do not see the river from this historic establishment (Lalkuthi-Ruplal House). Government and private organisations have occupied the small river. I urge the BIWTA to remove the part of the Sadarghat launch terminal which falls in the territory Lalkuthi-Ruplal House.”

Mentioning that this is high time to bring back the lost glory of Dhaka, Taposh said, “I was inspired to participate in the mayoral polls to bring back the lost heritage of Dhaka. However, it is a matter of sorrow, after the winning, I found that Lalkuthi-Ruplal House is not under the city corporation.”