Rich tributes paid to Hasan Arif at Shaheed Minar

People from all walks of life paid their last tributes to eminent elocutionist and general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Hasan Arif at the central Shaheed Minar on Saturday.

Earlier, his body was brought to the central Shaheed Minar around 11 am where people from all strata, including political and cultural personalities, teachers, students, poets and writers, paid their glowing tributes by placing wreaths at the coffin of Arif till 1:00pm.

Arif passed away at the city's Bangladesh Specialised Hospital around 2 pm yesterday (Friday) at the age of 57.