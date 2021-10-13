Ringleader of human trafficking syndicate among 8 detained in city

City

UNB
Eight alleged members of a human trafficking gang, including its ring leader, were detained by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the city’s Badda area early Wednesday.

The detainees are Saiful Islam alias Tutul, 38 of Meherpur district, Taiyab Ali, 45 of Rangpur district, Shah Mohamamd Jalal Uddin Limon, 38 of Gopalganj district, Maruf Hasan, 37 of Patuakhali district, Jahangir Alam, 38 of Meherpur district, Laltu Islam, 28 of Meherpur district, Alamin Hossain, 30 of Shariatpur district and Abdullah Al Mamun, 54 of Kushtia district.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-4 conducted a drive in four travel agencies including Tutul overseas, Limon overseas and Loyal overseas and detained them with ten passports, seven files, four seals, 17 cellphones, five registrar, three mobile phone SIM, cheque books of four banks, two computers and cash of Tk 10,070.

During investigation, the elite force found that Tutul used to work as the grocery shop owner in Gangni upaizla of Meherpur district and he got involved in the human trafficking gang and used to send people to different countries through travel agencies, said sources at RAB headquarters.

Later, he opened three travel agencies and sent people to many countries after taking huge amount of money from them.

Legal steps are underway against the detainees, said RAB.

