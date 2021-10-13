Ringleader of human trafficking syndicate among 8 detained in city

Eight alleged members of a human trafficking gang, including its ring leader, were detained by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from the city’s Badda area early Wednesday.

The detainees are Saiful Islam alias Tutul, 38 of Meherpur district, Taiyab Ali, 45 of Rangpur district, Shah Mohamamd Jalal Uddin Limon, 38 of Gopalganj district, Maruf Hasan, 37 of Patuakhali district, Jahangir Alam, 38 of Meherpur district, Laltu Islam, 28 of Meherpur district, Alamin Hossain, 30 of Shariatpur district and Abdullah Al Mamun, 54 of Kushtia district.