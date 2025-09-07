Clash at Chittagong University
Student says guard didn't open the gate even when told she'd gone out to eat
"I couldn’t cook that evening as the gas had finished, so I went out for dinner. It was 10:40 pm when I went and I returned at 11:15 pm only to find the gate locked. The guard was adamant to not let me in. Even after repeatedly saying that I went out to eat, he didn’t open the gate."
The statement was given by a student of Chittagong University. News spread that the caretaker of her rented accommodation had assaulted her, which subsequently led to a clash between the university students and local residents. Since the incident, the caretaker has been absconding. However, he claimed that he did not assault the student; rather, he alleged that she slapped him when questioned about returning home late at night.
The incident occurred at a building near the university’s gate no. 2 area. The first-year student had moved into the building only last month, residing on the third floor of the five-storey building with three of her fellow classmates. She began attending classes two months ago after enrolling at the university.
Narrating the events to Prothom Alo over the phone, the student said that upon finding the gate locked, she started calling the guard. Until 11:22 p.m. she called softly, after that began to raise her voice. Although the guard was walking inside the premises, he did not open the gate. At one stage, she was compelled to call one of her roommates, who then came downstairs. The guard began to argue with her as well.
Explaining further the student said, “Even when my roommate arrived, the guard refused to open the gate, telling her, I will not let that girl in; tell her to stay outside tonight.' When my roommate replied saying, 'She is a girl, where can she possibly go so late at night?" the guard replied, "She may go wherever she wants.'"
Eventually, after much argument and with the assistance of her roommate, she managed to enter the building. She stated, “The guard tried to block me by pushing the gate shut. As the gate struck my body, I protested and asked why I was being denied entry. At that moment, the guard slapped me across the face and punched me in the chest.”
The student further stated, “After the guard assaulted me, I reacted angrily and moved towards him. At that moment, he kicked me in the abdomen, causing me to fall to the ground. A few local elders assured me that justice would be served regarding the guard’s behaviour. After this, I returned to my room, which was around 12:40 am”
Although she went back to her room, the student explained that, hearing the commotion, many students from surrounding buildings had already gathered. She said, “The agitated students assembled and began looking for the guard. He fled into the nearby village and when one of the students attempted to apprehend him, that student was assaulted. This further inflamed the students’ anger. Suddenly, an announcement was made over loudspeakers and the students were attacked, leaving many injured.”
The student added, “Many female students reside in various flats of this building. During the attack on the students, we all witnessed the incident from the rooftop. We cried out for help in fear and panic. Terrified, I left the residence at dawn, taking only a few clothes with me. However, I returned last Thursday with another student.”
Expressing disappointment that the guard’s name was not included in the case filed by the university following the clashes, she said, “I demand justice against the caretaker. I also demand justice for the attack on the students. Is it not possible that a female student may have urgent work at night? Various rumours are being spread about me. I want the university administration to uncover the truth.”
On the night of 30 August, beginning shortly after 12:00 am and continuing until the following Sunday afternoon, multiple clashes and chases occurred between local residents and students near gate no. 2 of the University of Chittagong. In the violence, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Md. Kamal Uddin, the Proctor, Professor Tanvir Mohammad Hayder Arif, and at least 200 students were injured. Additionally, 10 to 12 local residents were also wounded in the incident.