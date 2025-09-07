Student says guard didn't open the gate even when told she'd gone out to eat

Eventually, after much argument and with the assistance of her roommate, she managed to enter the building. She stated, “The guard tried to block me by pushing the gate shut. As the gate struck my body, I protested and asked why I was being denied entry. At that moment, the guard slapped me across the face and punched me in the chest.”

The student further stated, “After the guard assaulted me, I reacted angrily and moved towards him. At that moment, he kicked me in the abdomen, causing me to fall to the ground. A few local elders assured me that justice would be served regarding the guard’s behaviour. After this, I returned to my room, which was around 12:40 am”

Although she went back to her room, the student explained that, hearing the commotion, many students from surrounding buildings had already gathered. She said, “The agitated students assembled and began looking for the guard. He fled into the nearby village and when one of the students attempted to apprehend him, that student was assaulted. This further inflamed the students’ anger. Suddenly, an announcement was made over loudspeakers and the students were attacked, leaving many injured.”