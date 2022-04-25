City

Demand for wages and Eid bonus

RMG workers block roads at Mirpur and Uttara

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
RMG workers gather on the road at Uttara area on Monday afternoon.
RMG workers gather on the road at Uttara area on Monday afternoon.

Workers of several RMG factories on Monday demonstrated at Mirpur and Uttara in the capital by blocking roads in a bid to press home their demand for due wages and festival bonus.

Huge traffic congestion was created in the area due to blockade.

Workers of Cotton Textile and Apparels Limited gathered at Road 11 of Pallabi in Mirpur on Monday afternoon.

Workers of Intraco Design Limited and Intraco Fashion Limited also gathered at Jashimuddin- Azampur area in Uttara. One person owns these two garment factories in Uttara.

The workers, who gathered at Pallabi area road, said about 300 workers work in their factories. None of them got wages of January, February and March. They were supposed to receive all dues and Eid bonus by 20 April. But they are yet to get. The garments owner has not been coming to the factory for two weeks.

Preferring not to be named, a worker of Cotton Textile and Apparels Limited said they blocked road on 23 April demanding due wages. At the time police assured of payment of due wages after contacting with the garments owner. But they have not received till today. They are unable to contact anybody.

Pallabi thana sub-inspector Tofael Ahmed said, "RMG workers started demonstration blocking road. This causes traffic congestion in the area."

Uttara's Intraco Design Limited and Intraco Fashion Limited in Uttara workers said they have due of wages for two to three months. They have also not received overtime and bonus. So they took to the streets.

