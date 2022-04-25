RMG workers block roads at Mirpur and Uttara

Workers of several RMG factories on Monday demonstrated at Mirpur and Uttara in the capital by blocking roads in a bid to press home their demand for due wages and festival bonus.

Huge traffic congestion was created in the area due to blockade.

Workers of Cotton Textile and Apparels Limited gathered at Road 11 of Pallabi in Mirpur on Monday afternoon.

Workers of Intraco Design Limited and Intraco Fashion Limited also gathered at Jashimuddin- Azampur area in Uttara. One person owns these two garment factories in Uttara.