RMG workers block roads at Mirpur and Uttara

The workers, who gathered at Pallabi area road, said about 300 workers work in their factories. None of them got wages of January, February and March. They were supposed to receive all dues and Eid bonus by 20 April. But they are yet to get. The garments owner has not been coming to the factory for two weeks.
Preferring not to be named, a worker of Cotton Textile and Apparels Limited said they blocked road on 23 April demanding due wages. At the time police assured of payment of due wages after contacting with the garments owner. But they have not received till today. They are unable to contact anybody.
Pallabi thana sub-inspector Tofael Ahmed said, "RMG workers started demonstration blocking road. This causes traffic congestion in the area."
Uttara's Intraco Design Limited and Intraco Fashion Limited in Uttara workers said they have due of wages for two to three months. They have also not received overtime and bonus. So they took to the streets.