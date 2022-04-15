Readymade garments industry workers have demanded payment of full wages for the current month and Eid bonus by 20 Ramadan.

They placed the demand at a human chain organised under the banner of ‘Bangladesh Garment Sramik Samhati’ in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

Addressing the event, Taslima Akter, chief of the labour organisation, alleged that both the government and the RMG owners had come down harsh on workers.