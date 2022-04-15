“They have decided to pay wages for 15 days in April. We reject the decision. The owners are receiving a record number of orders, but workers are starving,” she said.
Taslima also alleged that a plan was underway to deprive the workers of their bonus and salary.
At a meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) on 11 April, state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian directed all factory owners to pay bonus and 15 days' salary of April to their workers before Eid.
Central leaders of the organisation and Bangladesh Chhatra Federation general secretary Saykat Arif, among others, spoke at the event. The programme ended with a procession.