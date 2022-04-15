City

RMG workers demand Eid bonus, full wages for April

Staff Correspondent
RMG workers hold a human chain demanding Eid bonus and full salary of April in Dhaka on Friday
RMG workers hold a human chain demanding Eid bonus and full salary of April in Dhaka on FridayProthom Alo

Readymade garments industry workers have demanded payment of full wages for the current month and Eid bonus by 20 Ramadan.

They placed the demand at a human chain organised under the banner of ‘Bangladesh Garment Sramik Samhati’ in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

Addressing the event, Taslima Akter, chief of the labour organisation, alleged that both the government and the RMG owners had come down harsh on workers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“They have decided to pay wages for 15 days in April. We reject the decision. The owners are receiving a record number of orders, but workers are starving,” she said.

Taslima also alleged that a plan was underway to deprive the workers of their bonus and salary.

At a meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) on 11 April, state minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian directed all factory owners to pay bonus and 15 days' salary of April to their workers before Eid.

Advertisement

Central leaders of the organisation and Bangladesh Chhatra Federation general secretary Saykat Arif, among others, spoke at the event. The programme ended with a procession.

Read more from City
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement