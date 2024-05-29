Dhaka WASA raises water tariff by 10pc from 1 July

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has decided to raise the water tariff by 10 per cent from 1 July.

Once the revised price comes into effect, tariff for residential customers will go up to 15.18 taka per 1,000 litter from 16.70 taka per 1,000 and for commercial customers, it will be 46.20 taka per 1,000 litter – a 4.20 taka up from existing price of 42 taka per 1,000 litters.