Former state minister for planning Shamsul Alam detained in Dhaka
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Meetropolitan Police (DMP) has detained former state minister for planning Shamsul Alam.
Shamsul Alam was detained from a house in Mohammadpur area of the capital around 12:30 am on early Thursday.
Mohammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of media and public relations division at DMP confirmed the news to Prothom Alo today.
Talebur Rahman told Prothom Alo that legal action is underway against Shamsul Alam.