Protest at secretariat: Will announce programmes that you can't even guess
Employees from various ministries and departments at the secretariat have declared that they will continue their protest until the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, what they call a black law, is repealed.
Muha. Nurul Islam, co-chairman of the Bangladesh secretariat officers and employees unity forum, warned policymakers, “If you think the movement has stopped, you are living in a fool’s paradise. We will announce such programmes that you can’t even imagine.”
He clarified they didn’t call any programmes for tomorrow, Wednesday as Eid is approaching.
“But if the law is not withdrawn, we may go beyond work abstention to sit-ins. If needed, we will spread this movement to DC offices, divisions, and across Bangladesh," Muha. Nurul Islam said.
He warned that if no positive news comes by 15 June, the leaders will sit together and decide on a stricter programme.
Today, Tuesday, the protesters are supposed to submit memorandums to finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and law adviser Asif Nazrul. Earlier in the day, they held a protest rally at Badamtala in the secretariat, in participation of the unity forum leaders.
Another co-chairman of the unity forum, Badiul Kabir, said as many people are heading home, there will be no programme tomorrow. No programmes will be held on the first working day after the Eid celebrations either.
Addressing the employees, he said, “All of you must come prepared on 16 June. No one should be at work. Everyone must gather here at Badamtala by 11:00 am and chant slogans.”