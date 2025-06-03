Protest at secretariat: Will announce programmes that you can't even guess

He clarified they didn’t call any programmes for tomorrow, Wednesday as Eid is approaching.

“But if the law is not withdrawn, we may go beyond work abstention to sit-ins. If needed, we will spread this movement to DC offices, divisions, and across Bangladesh," Muha. Nurul Islam said.

He warned that if no positive news comes by 15 June, the leaders will sit together and decide on a stricter programme.

Today, Tuesday, the protesters are supposed to submit memorandums to finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and law adviser Asif Nazrul. Earlier in the day, they held a protest rally at Badamtala in the secretariat, in participation of the unity forum leaders.