DB arrests Diamond World MD Dilip Kumar Agarwala

Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

He said Dilip Kumar Agarwala had been taken to the DB office following his arrest. An investigation into a case against him is under way at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and he was arrested in connection with that case.

A CID source said an investigation into a money laundering case against Dilip Kumar Agarwala was under way.