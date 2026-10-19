DB arrests Diamond World MD Dilip Kumar Agarwala
A CID source said an investigation into a money laundering case against Dilip Kumar Agarwala was under way.
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested Dilip Kumar Agarwala, managing director of Diamond World.
The Gulshan division of the DB arrested him in Banani, in the capital, on Monday evening.
Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
He said Dilip Kumar Agarwala had been taken to the DB office following his arrest. An investigation into a case against him is under way at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and he was arrested in connection with that case.
A CID source said an investigation into a money laundering case against Dilip Kumar Agarwala was under way.
Agarwala contested the 12th parliamentary election as an independent candidate from Chuadanga-1 (Alamdanga and part of Chuadanga Sadar) constituency, but lost. He is a member of the central subcommittee on industry and commerce of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country.
Following the fall of the Awami League government amid the mass uprising, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Agarwala on 3 September 2024. He was subsequently shown as arrested in several murder cases.
After securing bail in all the cases, he was released from prison on 1 October last year.