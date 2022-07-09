Security beefed up in Dhaka ahead of Eid celebrations

The bomb disposal unit and the dog squad of the elite force will also be pressed into service at important places, including the Eidgah in the capital, he added.
Meanwhile, the RAB control room, the striking force, and foot and mobile patrol units are on high alert. "Men in plainclothes will be deployed and we will rely on CCTV cameras to keep vigil," the officer said.
Besides, special security arrangements are also in place at different Eidgah, including Sholakia Eidgah, he added. "Our air wing will also be in its toes."
Special check-posts will be set up at the entrance of the metropolitan city as well as in districts and upazilas.