Security beefed up in Dhaka ahead of Eid celebrations

Law enforcement agencies have beefed up security in the city of Dhaka to ensure a peaceful celebrations of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, UNB reports.

Additional security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward situation in the capital on Eid day, said Colonel Md Quamrul Hasan, additional director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

He was briefing the newspersons during a press conference at RAB's media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

“Though we don't have any specific intelligence input of any possible terror attack on the occasion of Eid, we are not taking any chance,,” he said.

"Our men also inspected the overall security measures at National Eidgah Maidan on Saturday. We are also relying on intelligence network," Colonel Quamrul Hasan said.