Security beefed up in Dhaka ahead of Eid celebrations

Colonel Md Quamrul Hasan, additional director general of the RAB speaking to the newspersons during a press conference at RAB's media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Saturday
Law enforcement agencies have beefed up security in the city of Dhaka to ensure a peaceful celebrations of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, UNB reports.

Additional security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward situation in the capital on Eid day, said Colonel Md Quamrul Hasan, additional director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

He was briefing the newspersons during a press conference at RAB's media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

“Though we don't have any specific intelligence input of any possible terror attack on the occasion of Eid, we are not taking any chance,,” he said.

"Our men also inspected the overall security measures at National Eidgah Maidan on Saturday. We are also relying on intelligence network," Colonel Quamrul Hasan said.

The bomb disposal unit and the dog squad of the elite force will also be pressed into service at important places, including the Eidgah in the capital, he added.

Meanwhile, the RAB control room, the striking force, and foot and mobile patrol units are on high alert. "Men in plainclothes will be deployed and we will rely on CCTV cameras to keep vigil," the officer said.

Besides, special security arrangements are also in place at different Eidgah, including Sholakia Eidgah, he added. "Our air wing will also be in its toes."

Special check-posts will be set up at the entrance of the metropolitan city as well as in districts and upazilas.

