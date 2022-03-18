Set ablaze by brother-in-law, minor girl dies

Mitu’s five-year-old brother Bappy, who sustained 8 per cent burns on his hands is currently recuperating at the same hospital.
The two siblings, children of Babul Talukdar, a betel leaf seller, and Aklima Akter, a RMG factory worker, were set on fire on Tuesday afternoon at a flat in Sunibir Housing Society in the Adabor area.
Owner of the building, Abdul Malek said that the brother-in-law of the victims, Allauddin, and his wife Mou lived in a rented flat on the ground floor of the building.
“On Tuesday, we rescued the two children hearing their screams and admitted them to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 3:00pm,” he said.
Arif, a neighbour of Alauddin, said, “Hearing the screams, we rushed to the flat. After breaking open the door, we rescued both the siblings.”
In his statement to the police, Bappy said that the accused had called them to his house and set them ablaze. “He then locked the door from outside and left the spot.”