Set ablaze by brother-in-law, minor girl dies

One of the two minor siblings who were set on fire by their brother-in-law in the Adabor area of the capital city on Tuesday, succumbed to her burn injuries at a Dhaka hospital on Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as 10-year-old Mitu, who had suffered 98 per cent burns. She died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the morning, said Bacchu Mia, inspector-in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital outpost.