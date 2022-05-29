Shahbagh ranks highest in air pollution, Gulshan-2 in noise

The geography and environment department of Jahangirnagar University and Stamford University's Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) are the part of this consortium.
In the survey, the air and noise pollution of 10 different places in Dhaka was monitored from April in 2021 to March in 2022.
The 10 areas are: Ahsan Manzil, Abdullahpur, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Dhanmondi-32, Agargaon, Jatiya Sangsad area, Tejgaon, Mirpur-10 and Gulshan-2 area.
According to the report, the presence of PM-2.5, a particulate in the air of Dhaka, is almost five times more than the standard (15 micrograms). And the presence of PM10 particulates is twice the acceptable standard.
The presence of PM-2.5 in the air in Shahbagh area is 85 micrograms per cubic meter. The presence of PM-2.5 is lowest in the JS area, at 70 micrograms.
Out of 10 places in Dhaka, Gulshan-2 area has the highest volume of sound, at 95.40 decibels, which is 1.7 times higher than the acceptable standard (55 decibels). Noise, up to 132 decibels, was found there.
Besides, noise level of 89 decibels was found in Tejgaon area, 95 decibels in Abdullahpur area and 31 decibels in JS area.
CAPS founder and director professor Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder read out the report at the press briefing. He said since the work on several infrastructure projects from Abdullahpur to Shahbagh were underway, the presence of PM-2.5 is much higher in those areas.
Kamruzzaman Majumder said everyone has a responsibility to save Dhaka from pollution. Silent lethal air and noise pollution are snatching away thousands of lives. Children are falling ill. Medical expenses are rising. Nature is losing its balance.
At the press conference, a demand was made to increase the budget allocation for the Ministry of Environment, finalise the draft of Clean Air Act 2019, appoint environment BCS cadre, mobilise public awareness in keeping with the Noise Pollution Policy of 2006, ensure regular monitoring to prevent noise pollution and implement the High Court directives to prevent air pollution.