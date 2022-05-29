Shahbagh ranks highest in air pollution, Gulshan-2 in noise

The Shahbagh and Gulshan-2 areas of the capital have been ranked first in terms of air and noise pollution respectively while the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) area ranked last in both cases.

This was revealed in a survey carried out by Waterkeepers Bangladesh (WKB) consortium to measure the existing air and sound pollution in Dhaka city.

The consortium, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), came up with this report on Sunday afternoon at Toffazzel Hossain Manik Mia Hall of National Press Club.