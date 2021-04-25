Shopping malls to remain open till 9pm in city

The authorities decided to allow shopping malls and shops to remain open till 9:00pm instead of 5:00pm in Dhaka city.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

The government enforced ‘complete lockdown’ for eight days across the country on 14 April and later extended for seven days to check the spread of coronavirus.

However, the cabinet division on Sunday relaxed the restriction for shopping malls and shops on condition that it could be open from 10:00am in the morning to 5:00pm following health guidelines.