Curtain falls on Dhaka Lit Fest

Curtain fell on the 10th edition of Dhaka Lit Fest through a colourful closing ceremony at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad auditorium on Sunday evening.

The closing ceremony of the four-day festival at Bangla Academy premises began with a colourful dance and recital performance produced by Jatrik.

The performance titled, 'Women Rise' was about women empowerment. The performance showcased classical and contemporary dance forms, representing struggle and strength of women in the Indian subcontinent.

Among the guests present at the closing ceremony, Indian author Gitanjalee Shree, Somali novelist Nuruddin Farah, Dhaka Tribune editor Zafar Sobhan, City Bank managing director Mashrur Arefin and Dhaka Lit Fest director and producer Sadaf Saaz gave addresses thanking and bidding adieu to everyone.