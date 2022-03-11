City

Special Branch ASI suspended for beating up DU student

Prothom Alo English Desk
A member of the police’s Special Branch (SB) has been suspended for beating up a journalist, who is also a student of Dhaka University (DU), reports UNB.

Harunur Rashid, additional deputy commissioner of Ramna zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said this to the Dhaka University Journalists Association (DUJA) members at Shahbagh police station on Thursday.

“The Special Branch has confirmed the suspension of the Abdur Rab, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at SB. The incident will now be investigated and the next move will be made after that,” he added.

The assaulted Raihan Ahmed, a student of public administration at the university, is the university correspondent of Daily Sun and a resident of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.

“I was returning to my dormitory after attending a press conference of Dhaka University Alumni Association at 5.30pm. While I was crossing the road in front of the Central Shaheed Minar, Abdur Rab almost hit me from behind with his bike,” he said.

“As I asked for an explanation, he started beating me, saying that he is a policeman,” said Raihan.

“I managed to escape with his identity card and keys. I gave his identity card and keys to the nearby police box of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.”

