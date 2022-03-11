Special Branch ASI suspended for beating up DU student

“The Special Branch has confirmed the suspension of the Abdur Rab, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) at SB. The incident will now be investigated and the next move will be made after that,” he added.
The assaulted Raihan Ahmed, a student of public administration at the university, is the university correspondent of Daily Sun and a resident of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall.
“I was returning to my dormitory after attending a press conference of Dhaka University Alumni Association at 5.30pm. While I was crossing the road in front of the Central Shaheed Minar, Abdur Rab almost hit me from behind with his bike,” he said.
“As I asked for an explanation, he started beating me, saying that he is a policeman,” said Raihan.
“I managed to escape with his identity card and keys. I gave his identity card and keys to the nearby police box of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.”