Dr Zafrullah critically ill

He said Zafrullah had to undergo dialysis due to kidney complications. Now other complications had also arisen. He is in critical condition but now stable.

Zarfullah is 81.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s press advisor Jahangir Alam at a press release sought prayers for Zafrullah’s recovery to people of the country.

“Dr Zafrullah has been suffering from kidney complications for a long time. He is now suffering from old age complications for last several days. He is now undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi. He is receiving treatment under Brigadier General (retd) Dr Mamun Mostafi, chief of nephrology department in Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College. Renowned physicians are looking after his treatment. We need prayers of all at this time,” reads the statement.