Eight out of 12 road sweepers of DNCC out of order

When the city dwellers are exasperated with dust on the roads, the road sweeper trucks worth millions of bought for cleaning the roads are lying idle. These dust cleaning vehicles of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) can’t dust themselves off.

DNCC has a total of 12 road sweeper trucks. Of them, 8 are lying idle in workshops. DNCC was allocated three of these vehicles from the local government ministry. The DNCC bought two of the remaining five with their own money. Three were received from a project implemented at DNCC.

Waste management department’s engineers say that three small road sweepers (500 kg capacity) cannot be used as these machines make dust fly into the air instead of cleaning. Brushes used to sweep the road in two medium sized vehicles (3 tonnes capacity) has been eroded. Three big sweeper trucks are out of use due to technical problems. Machineries have to be imported to fix these three vehicles.