Six of a family burned in Dhaka
Six members of a family, including women and children, were burned in a fire at a house in Agargaon area of the capital.
The incident took place at around 4:30 am today, Saturday, at a house in the Agargaon Paka Market area.
It is initially suspected that the fire originated from a gas line leakage.
The injured are Md Jalil Mia (50), his wife Arneja Begum (40), sons Asif Mia (19) and Sakib Mia (16), daughter Monira (17), and granddaughter Eva (6). They have been taken to the old burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The injured are from Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur district.
Md Afran Mia, the son-in-law of the burned Jalil Mia, who brought them to the hospital, said their house is a tin-shed structure. At around 4:30 am, an explosion occurred due to a gas line leakage. At that time, six family members were burned. They were all asleep.
Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said that the injured are being treated at the burn unit.