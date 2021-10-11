Tarique’s videoconferencing at NPC unlawful: Farida Yasmin

She strongly condemned and protested against such an event at the NPC, and called upon all concerned to be careful so that such incidents do not recur in the future.
Jihad Smriti Parishad and pro-BNP student leaders of All- Party Students Unity (Apsu) of the 90s arranged a discussion programme at the auditorium of National Press Club on Sunday, commemorating the 31st anniversary of the martyrdom of Nazir Uddin Ahmed Jihad.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined the programme virtually and spoke as the chief guest.
Besides, the NPC president said they saw media reports on press club leaders’ views-exchange meeting with Tarique Rahman.
“But the Jatiya Press Club leaders didn’t exchange any views with controversial political leader Tarique Rahman, who was convicted by the court. So, using the name of the Jatiya Press Club is completely immoral. This is part of a deep-rooted conspiracy. The Jatiya Press Club strongly condemns and protests such an ill-motivated plot.”
The NPC president called upon all to be cautious in using the name of the National Press Club in the future.
Tarique had views exchange meetings with the leaders of different professional bodies on Friday and Saturday where pro-BNP journalists and ex-JPC leaders were present.