Some areas need more clarification: BUET students

The meeting was held between around 11:30 am and 2:00 pm where DB additional commissioner Harun Or Rashid was present.
Following the meeting, the students briefed the newsmen where a student, Tahmid Hossain, said the DB showed them the evidence they used in the investigation to reach this conclusion.
He said, "The evidence the DB showed seemed relevant to us. It seemed that they (DB) gave a lot of effort to collect these (evidence). But there are gaps and ambiguity in some areas. These should be clarified. Hope they will work to clarify these ambiguities. They have assured us of doing so."
Tahmid said, "It is not clear who accompanied Fardin when he went to the middle of the bridge. The driver of the human hauler said two passengers were dropped. Another one was dropped with him. But it is not clear who got down from the vehicle with him."
However, the students said they are satisfied over the efforts of DB officials in this case.
On Wednesday evening, the DB claimed after investigation that Fardin took his own life jumping from a bridge.
A group of students called a demonstration rally on BUET campus protesting against the findings of DB. However, they later postponed their pre-scheduled protest as the DB officials urged them to see the evidence they used to reach the suicide conclusion.
Later, a group of representatives of protesting students entered the DB office around 11:30 am to discuss the issue with the DB high-ups.