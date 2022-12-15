Some areas need more clarification: BUET students

BUET students have said there are some areas in the investigation that need more clarification.

It is not clear who accompanied Fardin when he went to the middle of the bridge after getting down from a human hauler, they added.

The protesting students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) came up with this observation on Thursday after a two-hour long meeting with the high officials of DB at its office in Dhaka over their conclusion that Fardin, a third year student of civil engineering department, took his own life jumping from a bridge.