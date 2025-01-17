MBBS admission Test: Roads to avoid today
The MBBS admission test for the 2024-25 session will be held today, Friday. The exam starts at 10:00 am. There will be heavy traffic on the roads adjacent to the exam centres. So the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested people to refrain from using those roads in a notice published on 16 January.
It reads that the admission test for the MBBS course of government medical colleges for the 2024-2025 academic session will be held simultaneously at 19 centres, including 18 government medical colleges and one dental college, at 10:00 am on Friday.
The admission test will be held at a total of 16 venues in the Dhaka metropolitan area - Dhaka University (DU) arts building, Faculty of Business studies and Faculty of Social Science, Udayan Higher Secondary School (Dhaka University Campus), Engineering University School and College (BUET Campus), Begum Badrunnesa Government College, Dhaka Medical College, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (New Bailey Road), Siddheshwari Girls College (New Bailey Road), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (Agargaon), Dhaka Residential Model College (Agargaon), Government Mohammadpur Model School and College, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Government Girls' High School, Eden Women's College, Government Bangla College (Mirpur) and Government Titumir College (Mohakali).
The DMP has requested to avoid the adjacent roads including roads towards the DU and BUET campus, Bailey Road, Moghbazar-Kakrail Road, New Market-Azimpur Road, Rokeya Sarani, Mirpur Bangla College and Government Titumir College.