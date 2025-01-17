MBBS admission Test: Roads to avoid today

The MBBS admission test for the 2024-25 session will be held today, Friday. The exam starts at 10:00 am. There will be heavy traffic on the roads adjacent to the exam centres. So the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has requested people to refrain from using those roads in a notice published on 16 January.

It reads that the admission test for the MBBS course of government medical colleges for the 2024-2025 academic session will be held simultaneously at 19 centres, including 18 government medical colleges and one dental college, at 10:00 am on Friday.