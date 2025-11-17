Mirpur road adjacent to Dhanmondi 32
Chases between law enforcement and protesters
Chase-and-counter-chase took place between law enforcement and protesters on Mirpur Road adjacent to Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.
This scene was observed around 3:30pm today, Monday. It has been reported that several people from both sides were injured in the incident.
Earlier in the afternoon, protesters went to Dhanmondi 32 with two excavators in an attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They were later dispersed by the army and police. After that, the protesters split into several groups and have repeatedly been trying to make their way toward Road 32.
The number of army personnel at the scene has been increased to bring the situation under control. Alongside the police, members of RAB and BGB are also present. They are positioned firmly.
Around noon today, Monday, two excavators were seen on Mirpur Road in front of Dhanmondi 32, centering on the announcement of the verdict in the case against Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Later, protesters attempted to move the excavators onto Dhanmondi 32 Road. Law enforcement intervened and stopped them. At one point, the law enforcement personnel used batons to disperse the protesters.
After being partially dispersed, the protesters threw bricks and stones at members of the law enforcement agencies. During this time, at least one police officer was injured.
Later, the police attempted to disperse the protesters by firing sound grenades. At that time, repeated loud explosions from the sound grenades were heard. Eventually, the protesters scattered.
Around 1:45pm, the protesters regrouped into two groups and again tried to move toward Dhanmondi 32 Road. They were once more dispersed by the army and police.
Repeated attempts by the protesters to reach Dhanmondi 32 Road, and the law enforcement agencies’ efforts to disperse them, created a tense situation throughout the area. Traffic on the road from New Market toward Mirpur came to a halt.
As the protesters did not fully disperse and repeatedly tried to approach Road 32 in different groups, the number of law enforcement personnel in the area was increased. Currently, a large contingent of army, police, RAB, and BGB personnel has been deployed in the area.
Zisanul Haque, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Dhanmondi Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo at noon, ‘We will not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.’
In February, more than half of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence on Dhanmondi Road 32 was demolished. On 5 August 2024, following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government during the July mass uprising, the house at Road 32 had been set on fire.