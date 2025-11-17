Chases between law enforcement and protesters

Chase-and-counter-chase took place between law enforcement and protesters on Mirpur Road adjacent to Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

This scene was observed around 3:30pm today, Monday. It has been reported that several people from both sides were injured in the incident.

Earlier in the afternoon, protesters went to Dhanmondi 32 with two excavators in an attempt to demolish the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They were later dispersed by the army and police. After that, the protesters split into several groups and have repeatedly been trying to make their way toward Road 32.