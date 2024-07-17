Dhaka University: Police, RAB, BGB deployed, Chhatra League-Jubo League at Shahbagh

Huge numbers of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed on the Dhaka University campus.

Nobody has been allowed to enter the campus without showing ID card.

Students protesting for quota reform have taken positions in front of the residence of the vice chancellor.

Meanwhile, gayebana janaza under the banner of freedom fighters, students and people was held in front of the National Museum.

Leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League including Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil were present there.