Dhaka University: Police, RAB, BGB deployed, Chhatra League-Jubo League at Shahbagh
Huge numbers of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed on the Dhaka University campus.
Nobody has been allowed to enter the campus without showing ID card.
Students protesting for quota reform have taken positions in front of the residence of the vice chancellor.
Meanwhile, gayebana janaza under the banner of freedom fighters, students and people was held in front of the National Museum.
Leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League including Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil were present there.
It was seen that the students, who came out from Dhaka University, were beaten up and their mobile phones were searched. At least three students were beaten between 3:00pm to 3:30pm. Police protected two of them and another fled to the Shahbagh police station.
Dhaka University was declared closed indefinitely at an emergency meeting of the syndicate, the highest policy-making forum, of the university Wednesday.
The residential students have been ordered to vacate the halls by 6:00 pm today. However, protesting students refused the instruction to leave the halls.
Centering the movement for quota reform, protesting students clashed with Chhatra League at Dhaka University on Monday. Later, Chhatra League carried out an attack on the protestors who were also beaten up.
Six people including an activist of Chhatra League died as protesting students clashed with BCL and Jubo League leaders and activists and police across the country on Tuesday.
Protesting students vandalised rooms of Chhatra League leaders at different halls from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Chhatra League leaders were also driven out of the halls.
Identity cards were checked while entering the campus today, Wednesday. While visiting at around 2:00pm, it was seen huge number of police, RAB and BGB were deployed at the Teachers Student Centre (TSC) and in front of the residence of VC.
Students have taken positions in front of the residence of VC.
Earlier, a rally under the banner of anti-repression teachers was held at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla.