Metro rail services to be suspended for 40 minutes on Victory Day
Metro rail services will be suspended for 40 minutes on Victory Day, 16 December, for security reasons related to paratroopers.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued today, Monday by the metro rail operating company, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
According to the release, a para-jump event will be held in the Tejgaon Old Airport area of the capital to mark Victory Day.
To ensure the safety of the paratroopers, metro rail operations will remain suspended from 11:50 am to 12:30 pm on 16 December.
DMTCL has expressed sincere regret for the temporary inconvenience caused to passengers.