In frames: Situation at Dhanmondi 32
Strict security measures by law enforcement agencies were seen at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Thursday morning. The police have set up barricades on the roads leading to the area and are conducting search operations.
At around 11:00 am, a group of people was seen gathered in front of Dhanmondi 32 holding a banner bearing the name “Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.”
They stated that they had come to resist the lockdown called by the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned. Many in the group were chanting various slogans.
Earlier, at around 10:15 am, police detained a “suspected” teenage boy from the Dhanmondi 32 area. Following the arrest, he was taken away in a police van.
Today, Thursday the verdict date was scheduled to be announced in the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two other accused for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Security at the International Crimes Tribunal has been tightened in anticipation of the verdict announcement.
To prevent any acts of sabotage surrounding the verdict announcement and the Awami League’s programme, a total of 17,000 members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been deployed at key points across the city.
In addition, members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and various police units have also been stationed in different locations.
Over the past three days, several incidents involving the throwing of crude bombs and petrol bombs have been reported in Dhaka and other parts of the country.
Buses, private cars and various other vehicles have been set on fire during these incidents.