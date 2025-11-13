City

In frames: Situation at Dhanmondi 32

Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan
Dhaka
Police search bag of an elderly person at the entrance to Dhanmondi 32, Dhaka on 13 November 2025.Prothom Alo

Strict security measures by law enforcement agencies were seen at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital on Thursday morning. The police have set up barricades on the roads leading to the area and are conducting search operations.

At around 11:00 am, a group of people was seen gathered in front of Dhanmondi 32 holding a banner bearing the name “Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.”

They stated that they had come to resist the lockdown called by the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities have been banned. Many in the group were chanting various slogans.

Law enforcement officers in front of Dhanmondi 32 on 13 November 2025.
Prothom Alo

Earlier, at around 10:15 am, police detained a “suspected” teenage boy from the Dhanmondi 32 area. Following the arrest, he was taken away in a police van.

People passing by are being searched in the area on 13 November 2025.
Prothom Alo

Today, Thursday the verdict date was scheduled to be announced in the case filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two other accused for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

Many people are seen holding sticks at Dhanmondi 32 to resist the 'lockdown' on 13 November 2025.
Prothom Alo

Security at the International Crimes Tribunal has been tightened in anticipation of the verdict announcement.

BGB members on guard in Dhaka on 13 November 2025.
Prothom Alo

To prevent any acts of sabotage surrounding the verdict announcement and the Awami League’s programme, a total of 17,000 members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have been deployed at key points across the city.

In addition, members of the armed forces, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and various police units have also been stationed in different locations.

BGB members on guard in Dhaka on 13 November 2025.
Prothom Alo

Over the past three days, several incidents involving the throwing of crude bombs and petrol bombs have been reported in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Barricade at the entrance of Dhanmondi 32 on 13 November 2025
Prothom Alo

Buses, private cars and various other vehicles have been set on fire during these incidents.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activists ride motorcycles and chant anti-lockdown slogans
Prothom Alo
