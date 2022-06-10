Turkish man not infected with monkeypox: IEDCR

Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of DGHS said, the man does not have any symptom of monkeypox. The blisters on his body were caused by long standing skin diseases. Even after that, tests were conducted on him.

Tahmina Shirin, director of IEDCR said to Prothom Alo on Friday, that man is not infected with monkeypox. He has been released from the hospital after conducting tests.

According to World Health Organization’s information, the symptoms of monkeypox resemble smallpox symptoms in a milder way. Fever, headache, body-ache, fatigue, exhaustion, etc appear at first. The lymph gland might swell up.