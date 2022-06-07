Turkish returnee suspected to be infected with monkeypox

Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director professor Tahmina Shirin said to Prothom Alo, "The airport officials have suspected a Turkish returnee may be infected with monkeypox. Then they informed IEDCR about the matter. Now, we are waiting to conduct tests of his health."
According to the health directorate, the suspect has been admitted to Dhaka Infectious Diseases Hospital. The patient will undergo a diagnosis there. However, no one can confirm when the test result will be available.