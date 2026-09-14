Another prisoner dies after being brought to DMCH
A prisoner brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj was declared dead on Monday morning.
The prisoner was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 54. It was not immediately known which case he had been detained in. His village home is in Kurigram, and his father’s name is Md Rajab Ali.
Prison authorities said Rafiqul had fallen ill in jail. He was taken to DMCH this morning in an unwell condition.
Hospital sources said Rafiqul was brought to the emergency department. After examination, physicians declared him dead at around 9:25 am.
Inspector Md Habibur Rahman, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, said an autopsy would be conducted. The body has therefore been sent to the medical college morgue.
Earlier, on 7 September, another prisoner, Ali Akbar Mondal, 67, died in the emergency department of DMCH. He had been detained at Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
The previous day, 6 September, three prisoners died at DMCH between 7:25 am and 9:05 am. They had also been brought to the hospital from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. They were Abul Bashar, 58; Abdul Qaiyum, 62; and Md Shahadat Hossain Liton, 52.