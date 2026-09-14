Another prisoner dies after being brought to DMCH

A prisoner brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj was declared dead on Monday morning.

The prisoner was identified as Md Rafiqul Islam, 54. It was not immediately known which case he had been detained in. His village home is in Kurigram, and his father’s name is Md Rajab Ali.

Prison authorities said Rafiqul had fallen ill in jail. He was taken to DMCH this morning in an unwell condition.