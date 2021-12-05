City

Two arrested for torching, vandalising buses in Rampura

Buses torched following the death of a college student in Rampura, Dhaka
Two people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism and torching of buses during students’ protests over the death of college student Md Mainuddin in a bus accident in Rampura area of Dhaka.

The arrested are -- Shapon Reza, 25, and Shahid Bapari, 22, reports UNB.

Police arrested Shapon Reza on Saturday night while Shahid Bepari was held earlier.

Rampura police station officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam said that two persons have been arrested in connection with a case filed on charge of vandalism and setting fire to a bus. Shapon Reza, who was arrested, will be sent to court and sought in remand.

Sources said Shahid Bepari was placed on a 2-day remand again in this case.

However, he was initially placed on remand for a day.

Earlier, an angry mob set fire to at least eight buses and vandalised several others in Dhaka's Rampura after a student was killed on Monday.

