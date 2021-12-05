Two arrested for torching, vandalising buses in Rampura

Police arrested Shapon Reza on Saturday night while Shahid Bepari was held earlier.
Rampura police station officer-in-charge Rafiqul Islam said that two persons have been arrested in connection with a case filed on charge of vandalism and setting fire to a bus. Shapon Reza, who was arrested, will be sent to court and sought in remand.
Sources said Shahid Bepari was placed on a 2-day remand again in this case.
However, he was initially placed on remand for a day.
Earlier, an angry mob set fire to at least eight buses and vandalised several others in Dhaka's Rampura after a student was killed on Monday.