Dialogue highlights health and wellness for RMG workforce in Bangladesh

The speakers in a dialogue ‘Fostering Health and Wellness of RMG Workforce’ organised by AYAT Education, a social enterprise in partnership with Integral Global Consultancy (IGC) and Bangladesh Garments’ Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) suggested ways and means to offer more on the health and wellness of its workforce for greater benefits of the sector, reports a press release.

Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, secretary of the Labour and Employment Ministry of Bangladesh, speaking as the chief guest emphasised the importance of good health of the workers, rallied on commitments from industry leaders, policymakers, buyers, and partners to embed workers’ wellness at the heart of the RMG sector’s long-term growth and global competitiveness.