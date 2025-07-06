Tazia procession begins from Hussaini Dalan to mark Holy Ashura

Chanting laments mourners dressed in black, barefoot with black flags tied around their heads, joined the Tazia procession that set off from the historic Hussaini Dalan in Old Dhaka around 10:00 am today, Sunday, to commemorate the holy day of Ashura.

From early morning, the Imam Bara premises at Hussaini Dalan began to fill with members of the Shia Muslim community gathering to observe the solemn occasion. The procession, organised by the Shia community, is heading towards Dhanmondi and thousands of people have joined in.