Cartoon exhibition at Drik Gallery depicts student-people movement

The Cartoon exhibition at Drik Gallery has depicted the student-people movement to the visitors through featuring cartoon pictures and screening videos on the historical phases of the mass upsurge.

The exhibition was organized by the Bangladesh Cartoonist Association, Drik, and e-arki at Drik Gallery in city's Panthapath area with the theme "Cartoon Ey Bidroho (Revolution in Cartoons)".

The exhibition, which started on 16 August, will continue till 31 August. It displays a vast collection of cartoons, installations and video art highlighting the mass uprising of 2024.