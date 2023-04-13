Students demand release of JnU student Khadija

Students from different universities staged a rally on the Dhaka University campus demanding release of Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra.
Khadijatul Kubra has been languishing in jail for nearly eight months as police made her accused her in two cases under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
The rally started from the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) premises and ended at the same place after parading around the VC Chattar, Mall Chattar, the Arts Faculty, the Central Library, and Shahbagh, demanding the release of Khadijatul Kubra and abolishing the Digital Security Act.
The protesters also demanded that authorities do not move forward with the Data Protection Act, reports news agency UNB.
During the rally, the protesters chanted slogans protesting against the misuse of DSA.
Last year, Khadijatul was arrested under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for hosting a “controversial talk show”.
Despite being seriously ill, the trial court denied her bail petition two times. Later, the High Court granted bail to Khadija in February, but the chamber judge stayed the bail responding to a petition by the state, said her friends and lawyers.