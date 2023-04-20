Sufferings added due to water crisis amid scorching heat

Baitul Aman Housing Society is included in the Dhaka WASA’s mods (Management, Operation and Development) zone-3 (Lalmatia Zone). Dhaka WASA sources said the water crisis in Adabar area is due to shortage of deep tube wells. Two more deep tube wells are required in the area but the WASA authority is not getting any place to set up them.

Consumers made 404 complaints to Dhaka WASA on Monday. Of them as many as 300 are from MODS Zone-3. That day the WASA received 1,224 requests for a vehicle to come and supply water, but the authority could meet only 723 demands. That means the Dhaka WASA is not being able to fully supply water to the houses of the crisis-hit areas.

The Dhaka WASA provides water by vehicles through its 10 MODS zones if any request is made. The request for such vehicles has increased as the water crisis has intensified in different areas of the capital but the WASA is not being able to meet that demand. As a result, the sufferings of the people have intensified.

It costs Tk 600 for every 6000-litre water vehicle of Dhaka WASA. But many consumers complained that they are not getting the supply despite putting in their requests in advance. At the same time, one needs to pay some “extra” money to get the water supply through vehicles, jumping the serial.