Aircraft crashes on Milestone College in Uttara, 1 death confirmed
A training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force has crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Uttara area of Dhaka.
The Fire Service has confirmed the death of at least one person in the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway at the scene.
According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft took off today, Monday, at 1:06 pm. Later, the aircraft crashed.
Khaled Sarkar, a photojournalist from Prothom Alo who was present at the scene, reported that after the aircraft crashed, a fire broke out in the Milestone School building. He identified the building as Haider Hall.
The exact number of casualties could not be confirmed immediately. However, the Fire Service has reported that at least one person has died.
Speaking to Prothom Alo shortly after 2:00 pm today, Lima Khan, the duty officer at the Fire Service control room, said that four injured people have been airlifted by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).
According to the ISPR press release, Bangladesh Air Force’s F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed in Uttara.
Lima Khan had told Prothom Alo earlier that initial reports suggest that the aircraft crashed down onto the roof of the canteen of Milestone College. Three fire service units are working at the scene.
Deputy Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Uttara Division, Mohidul Islam, told Prothom Alo after 1:30 pm that he was heading toward Uttara upon hearing the news of the Air Force training aircraft crash.