Fire in Turag: 10 members of a family suffer burn injuries

Rafi Al Faruk said four units of the Fire Service rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they learned that local residents had already managed to extinguish the fire and had taken the injured to the National Burn Institute. As a result, the firefighters did not need to carry out firefighting operations at the site.

Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told Prothom Alo that ten burn victims from Turag had been brought to the hospital and were receiving treatment in the emergency department.

When contacted in the morning, sub-inspector (SI) of Turag police station Nur-e Alam Siddique said a fire broke out following an explosion on the second floor of the house. It is suspected that gas leaking from a hole in the gas line came into contact with a source of fire, triggering the incident.