Fire in Turag: 10 members of a family suffer burn injuries
Ten members of the same family, including women and children, suffered burn injuries in a fire on the second floor of a house in the Turag police station area of the capital.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday in the Bamnartek area of Kamarpara. According to the Fire Service and police, it is suspected that gas leaking from a hole in a gas line came into contact with a source of fire. The explosion was followed by a blaze that quickly spread.
The injured have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital for treatment. They are Roza, 3, Sonia Akter, 24, Rubel, 27, Junaid, 13, Md Enayet Ali, 30, Dulara Khatun, 22, Abu Kalam Rubel, 35, Md Habib, 35, Ayesha Akter, 18, and Ria Akter, 25.
Rafi Al Faruk, the duty officer at the Fire Service control room, told Prothom Alo this morning that a call was received from the national emergency service 999 at around 4:30 am. The caller reported that a fire had broken out on the second floor of a four-storey building in Bamnartek. The blaze was believed to have started after a gas leak from a pipeline triggered an explosion.
Rafi Al Faruk said four units of the Fire Service rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they learned that local residents had already managed to extinguish the fire and had taken the injured to the National Burn Institute. As a result, the firefighters did not need to carry out firefighting operations at the site.
Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told Prothom Alo that ten burn victims from Turag had been brought to the hospital and were receiving treatment in the emergency department.
When contacted in the morning, sub-inspector (SI) of Turag police station Nur-e Alam Siddique said a fire broke out following an explosion on the second floor of the house. It is suspected that gas leaking from a hole in the gas line came into contact with a source of fire, triggering the incident.