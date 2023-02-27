Dhaka is the most polluted city in the world again

Dhaka once again topped the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality on Monday morning, reports UNB.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 245 at 9:20 am today, Dhaka ranked first among cities with the most polluted air. The air was classified as ‘very unhealthy’.

India’s Delhi and China’s Beijing occupied the second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 221 and 187.