Nur’s connection with KNF being investigated: RAB

It is being investigated whether leader of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, has any kind of involvement with hilly separatist organisation Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), said Rapid Action Battalion legal and media wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin.
He said this in response to a question of a newsperson at a press conference that was organised at RAB’s media centre in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, to inform media about arrests of three leaders of new militant organisation ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya’.
The three are –the organisation’s amir Md Anisur Rahman aka Mahmud and his two associates.
Khandaker Al Moin said, “Various information regarding the concerned person (Nurul) have been shared from the verified Facebook page of KNF. We have got signs of connection with KNF in social media. Our intelligence agency is working to find out whether there is connection or not and whether there is involvement with KNF or not. We would be able to say if the intelligence agency could find out something. But apparently, the way comments have been made in social media, there could be connection.”
Speaking about this, Nurul Haque told Prothom Alo, “Let the report of the investigation on my involvement with this organisation be made public.”
He also alleged that the government made this organistion (KNF). Now it is being tried to shift the blame on someone else as the government fails to control the organisation.
Certain Nathan Bom from Sadar Bazar in Ruma upazila constituted Kuki-Chin Development Organisations (KNDO) in 2012.
Later, in 2021, he transformed the organisation into an armed group, KNF, and collected members. That year it also signed a deal with militant organisation Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya to impart training to its members at KNF’s hideout in the hills.
After getting this financial help, KNF built its hideouts in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and in Barothali union in Bilaichhari upazila of Rangamati and collected members. Militants from plain land were being given training at the hideouts.
The law enforcement agencies have been conducting raids against KNF and Sharaqqiya since 9 October, 2022.