Nur’s connection with KNF being investigated: RAB

It is being investigated whether leader of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nurul Haque Nur, has any kind of involvement with hilly separatist organisation Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), said Rapid Action Battalion legal and media wing director commander Khandaker Al Moin.

He said this in response to a question of a newsperson at a press conference that was organised at RAB’s media centre in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, to inform media about arrests of three leaders of new militant organisation ‘Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharaqqiya’.

The three are –the organisation’s amir Md Anisur Rahman aka Mahmud and his two associates.