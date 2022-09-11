Titas official uses 3 ACs, yet his electrcity bill zero unit

The man has everything in his flat at Gulshan in Dhaka: three air-conditioners (AC), lights, fans and other necessary electronic equipment, but his monthly electricity usage is ‘Zero Unit’, which is why he has been charged minimum Tk 209 for only power connection for the last ten months.

Before that he paid Tk 214 for three months for using only 1 unit of electricity.

The man, who is escaping the electricity bill month after month, is Abu Saleh Mahmud Sharif, deputy general manager of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (human resource and development).

Abu Saleh used to live in a flat on the second floor of a building of Titas Gas Officers Quarter at Gulshan, is now residing in on third floor.