2 killed in wall collapse during buying TCB products in Mirpur
Two people were killed after a boundary wall collapsed as they were waiting to buy products from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the capital's Mirpur area.
Eight others were injured in the incident and were later taken to different hospitals, police said.
The accident occurred around 1:30pm on Tuesday when the boundary wall of Mirpur University College collapsed.
One of the deceased has been identified as Nasima Begum, a resident of the Janata Housing area in Mirpur-2. The identity of the other victim has yet to be confirmed.
According to sources at Mirpur model police station, people had been queuing since the morning beside the boundary wall of Mirpur University College to buy TCB products.
Around 1:30 pm, the college wall suddenly collapsed, leaving several people in the queue seriously injured. Some suffered severe facial injuries, while others sustained crushed legs.
The injured were rescued and taken to different hospitals. So far, police have confirmed the deaths of two people.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirpur Model Police Station Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that an old section of the boundary wall of Mirpur University College suddenly collapsed.
Two people who had come to buy TCB products were killed, while the others were rescued and taken to hospitals for treatment. Their treatment is ongoing.