Chattogram waterlogging: Hasty planning extends three-year project into 11th year

Despite the massive expenditure, the city’s waterlogging problem has not been fully resolved. The worst flooding this year occurred on 28 April.

Experts say the problems originated at the planning stage. They argue that the project was undertaken without the extensive field surveys, hydrological analyses, tidal assessments and integrated evaluations of canals, drains and water bodies required for such a complex undertaking.

An analysis of project documents shows that because detailed surveys and feasibility studies were not completed beforehand, no physical construction work could begin during the first one-and-a-half to two years.

As of May, the CDA says the project is 98 per cent complete. However, work on two of the city’s 36 canals—Hijra Canal and Jamal Khan Canal—remains unfinished.

Explaining the need for another revision, CDA Executive Engineer and Project Director Ahmad Moinuddin told Prothom Alo that most of the work has been completed, but changes in the fund arrangement have made the revision necessary.

Under the original financing plan, Tk 7.53 billion was to come from the CDA’s own funds and another Tk 7.53 billion through government loans. Under the revised proposal, however, almost the entire amount will now be provided as a government grant. Since the government will release the funds in phases over two years rather than all at once, the project’s duration has to be extended.