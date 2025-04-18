Police arrest 6 AL, BCL leaders in Dhaka
The police have arrested six leaders of Awami League (AL) and its banned student wing Bangladesh Chhatara League (BCL) in different drives across the capital city.
The arrestees are Shahe Alam Murad, 60, former general secretary of AL's Dhaka south city unit; Anisur Rahman, law affairs secretary of the party’s Dhaka north city unit and nephew of former home minister late Sahara Khatun; Arif Hossain, president of Jubo League’s ward no. 50 under Dhaka south unit; Shahabuddin, 50, president of Jubo League’s ward no. 20; Md Shakhawat, 50, former councilor of ward no. 23 of Dhaka south city corporation; and Bappy Raihan, vice president of BCL’s Sir AF Rahman Hall unit at Dhaka University.
In a statement, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a team of its Detective Branch (DB) arrested Shahe Alam Murad from the Uttara area in Dhaka on Thursday, while another DB team nabbed Bappu Raihan from Fulbaria bus stand.
Meanwhile, Arif Hossain, Shakhawat Hossain, Shahabuddin and Anisur Rahman were arrested from Khilgaon, Shantinagar, and Tejgaon areas in Dhaka.
When contacted, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s media and public relations division, told Prothom Alo that the arrested AL and BCL leaders are accused in multiple cases in different police stations. They have been arrested under those cases.