Police arrest 6 AL, BCL leaders in Dhaka

The police have arrested six leaders of Awami League (AL) and its banned student wing Bangladesh Chhatara League (BCL) in different drives across the capital city.

The arrestees are Shahe Alam Murad, 60, former general secretary of AL's Dhaka south city unit; Anisur Rahman, law affairs secretary of the party’s Dhaka north city unit and nephew of former home minister late Sahara Khatun; Arif Hossain, president of Jubo League’s ward no. 50 under Dhaka south unit; Shahabuddin, 50, president of Jubo League’s ward no. 20; Md Shakhawat, 50, former councilor of ward no. 23 of Dhaka south city corporation; and Bappy Raihan, vice president of BCL’s Sir AF Rahman Hall unit at Dhaka University.