Attacks on Salman Muqtadir’s studio and Radda Health Centre: People behind attacks remain at large

Police have arrested six people, including two armed men, over the attack, vandalism and looting at New Gini Properties in the capital’s ECB Chattar. Similarly, 12 people have so far been arrested over the demolition of a health centre in Mirpur.

However, in both cases, police have yet to bring to justice those allegedly behind the attacks—their planners or principal instigators.

Police say the attack on New Gini Properties stemmed from a land dispute. The name of retired army officer Golam Mohiuddin Chowdhury has emerged as the alleged mastermind. Police say an investigation into his involvement is under way and that he will be arrested if evidence establishes his connection to the incident.

Sources involved in the investigation said Major General (retd) Golam Mohiuddin, who is named as accused No. 4 in the case, owns a 35-decimal plot adjacent to New Gini Properties. The surrounding land belongs to New Gini Properties, meaning that access to and from his property requires the use of the company’s road. The entrance gate is also under the control of New Gini Properties.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the attack may have stemmed from a dispute over access to the property. Investigators are also probing whether there were any other disputes concerning the land.