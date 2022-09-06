Dhaka WASA collects billions of taka without providing service

The Dhaka WASA, the water supply and sewerage authority of the capital city, has collected more than Tk 10.66 billion as sewerage bill from the city dwellers in the last three fiscal years.

But its sewerage system remains almost defunct and the sewage is making its ways into the adjacent canals and rivers without any treatment.

The authority is collecting money from its clients without providing any service while the untreated residential wastes are polluting the sources of fresh water.

Urban planners, sanitation experts and WASA officials said no effective sewerage system has been developed in Dhaka even in the last 50 years as more than 80 per cent areas of the city still have no arrangements for sewage disposal. Most of the existing sewerage lines are lying defunct here.