Quota reform movement: Students block Badda-Notun Bazar intersection
Students demanding reform of quota system in government jobs have blocked the road at capital’s Badda-Notun Bazar intersection.
The protesting students started gathering at Badda-Notun Bazar intersection after 12:00pm today, Monday. Later they blocked the road.
Senior assistant commissioner of police in Badda zone, Rajon Kumar Saha told Prothom Alo that the students demanding reform of quota system in government jobs have blocked the road at Badda-Notun Bazar intersection. Police are trying to reason with them to move.
There are several private universities in Bashundhara, Purbachal and Bhatara areas in the capital. According to sources, the students of the private universities located in these areas have joined the movement today. They have blocked Progoti Sarani and Kuril intersection as well.
Students have been continuing their movement with the one point demand of reforms in government jobs. The movement has been running under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’.