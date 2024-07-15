Quota reform protesters gathering at TSC area
Students demanding reforms in quota system in government jobs are gathering at Raju Sculpture on Dhaka University campus.
The protesters called the protest procession against remarks made demeaning them.
Anti-discrimination student movement, a platform that leads the quota reform movement, called the protest rally claiming that the protesters were demeaned during the prime minister’s press conference yesterday.
The protesters staged a demonstration for two hours in Sunday midnight against the remark.
The first procession reached the Raju Sculpture area at around 12:10pm. Mahin Sarker, one of the coordinators of the protesting students’ platform, led the procession. Later, students of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Begum Badrunnesa Govt. Girls' College joined in with separate processions.
Mahin Sarker alleged that Bangladesh Chhatra League obstructed students from joining the protest. The ruling party student wing also staged a showdown on the campus with arms, which further angered the students.
Mahin Sarker said the demonstrating students set the government 24 hours ultimatum to reform quota system in all government jobs by calling a special session of parliament. The students gave the president of Bangladesh a memorandum to press home their demand. The students have not gotten any response in the end. Meanwhile, the students have been angered by the remarks made at the press briefing of the prime minister.
Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist) Dhaka University unit’s organising secretary Mozammel Haque alleged that BCL activists have attacked the protesters at Eden College campus leaving several students injured.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Chhatra League called a sit-in on the campus at 3:00pm claiming that the protesters have insulted the spirit of liberation war.
As per the announcements, both programmes will take place at Raju Sculpture area on DU campus.